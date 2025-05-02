Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 1694083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $32,889,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 523,843 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 18.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.