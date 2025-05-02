Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $169.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

TFX stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

