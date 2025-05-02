Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $10.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W lowered Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.