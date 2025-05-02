TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

TSE:X opened at C$55.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.28. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$35.65 and a 52-week high of C$55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total transaction of C$1,979,776.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

