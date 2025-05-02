Top 5G Stocks To Watch Now – April 30th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cadence Design Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 59,450,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,054,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. 2,033,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,317. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.53. 686,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

