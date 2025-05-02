Top Medical Stocks To Consider – April 30th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.66. 4,390,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $372.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $401.28 and a one year high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $895.04. 1,457,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $828.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $848.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 27,476,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,359,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98.

