Top Telecom Stocks To Research – April 30th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, CRH, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.08. 7,817,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,169,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $893.75 billion, a PE ratio of 155.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, reaching $949.10. 801,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,749. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $196.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $967.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,677,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,298,054. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.57. 1,879,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,283. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. 2,852,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 1,914,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

