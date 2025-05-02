TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TORM by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in TORM by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMD. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.20. TORM plc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

