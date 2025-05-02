UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.53. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.