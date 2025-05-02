Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.17.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.20. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

