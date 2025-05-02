United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UCB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

