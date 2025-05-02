UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $510.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $401.00 and last traded at $408.11. Approximately 2,648,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,747,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.23.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.82. The company has a market cap of $364.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.