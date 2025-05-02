Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 1453659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 in the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

