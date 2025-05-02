US Capital Advisors Cuts Earnings Estimates for TC Energy

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

