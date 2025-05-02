Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,064 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $0.47 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

