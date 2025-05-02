Video Game Stocks To Research – April 30th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 9,186,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,257,781. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $776.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. 2,180,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.33. The company had a trading volume of 858,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,592. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $232.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.35.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $162.10. 337,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -385.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. 669,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

