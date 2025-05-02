VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in VinFast Auto by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.