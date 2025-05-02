Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 283 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.16. The stock has a market cap of £305.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,285.51). 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

