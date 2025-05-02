Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 283 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.16. The stock has a market cap of £305.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
