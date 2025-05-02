Wedbush Forecasts Increased Earnings for Tri Pointe Homes

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,666,000 after buying an additional 143,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.