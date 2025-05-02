Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for Intel Q2 Earnings

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

