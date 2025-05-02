Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LGI Homes Earnings

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.