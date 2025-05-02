Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $69.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

PFG opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 141,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

