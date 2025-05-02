Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 14,544 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

