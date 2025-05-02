Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

SAFT opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

