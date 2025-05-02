Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 160597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Specifically, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4,946.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $3,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $3,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation



Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

