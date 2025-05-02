Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

HIX opened at $4.11 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 13.8%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

