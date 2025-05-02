What is Cormark’s Forecast for Dye & Durham Q3 Earnings?

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DND. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.64.

TSE DND opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.59. The company has a market cap of C$613.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 89,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,115,667.30. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

