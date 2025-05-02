What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for ALRS Q2 Earnings?

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ALRS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 363,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,849,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

