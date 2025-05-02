What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Tenable FY2026 Earnings?

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Tenable’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,987,000 after buying an additional 304,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137,150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

