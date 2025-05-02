What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:INE FY2025 Earnings?

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -57.74%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

