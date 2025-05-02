What is William Blair’s Forecast for HURN FY2025 Earnings?

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.37. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,740.02. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $71,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,103.07. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

