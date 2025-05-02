William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of HLMN Q2 Earnings

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $516,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.