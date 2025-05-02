William Blair Predicts Repligen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 110.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

