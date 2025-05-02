XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 117,197 Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Crown LNG Stock Performance
CGBS opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Crown LNG Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.
Crown LNG Profile
