XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

CMMB opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

