XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 20,011 Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Farmer Bros. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.65. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Farmer Bros.

About Farmer Bros.

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.