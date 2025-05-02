XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,289 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxart by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Vaxart Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.