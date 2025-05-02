XTX Topco Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $0.49 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

