XTX Topco Ltd Has $43,000 Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778,339 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,504 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,283,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNN

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.