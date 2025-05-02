XTX Topco Ltd Has $45,000 Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,501 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Assertio were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 target price on Assertio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Assertio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

