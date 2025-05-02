XTX Topco Ltd Invests $33,000 in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In other news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SLRN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acelyrin

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.