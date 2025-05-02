XTX Topco Ltd Invests $42,000 in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Fenbo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Fenbo Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
About Fenbo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fenbo
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.