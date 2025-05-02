XTX Topco Ltd Invests $42,000 in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Fenbo alerts:

Fenbo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Fenbo Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

About Fenbo

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.