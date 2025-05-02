XTX Topco Ltd Invests $45,000 in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 8.07% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 0.3 %

BNGO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

(Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.