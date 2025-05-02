XTX Topco Ltd Invests $46,000 in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.75% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 4.6 %
SMX opened at $1.81 on Friday. SMX has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $619.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.
