XTX Topco Ltd Invests $46,000 in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.75% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 4.6 %

SMX opened at $1.81 on Friday. SMX has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $619.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

