XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 26,011.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $121,159.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,768.74. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,095.48. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,241 shares of company stock valued at $191,288. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

