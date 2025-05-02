XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $33,000 Investment in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Grove Collaborative at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GROV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 2,474,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,538,839 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROV stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

