XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $34,000 Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYPS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,540.22. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYPS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYPS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

