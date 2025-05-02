XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $35,000 Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STKS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CFO Tyler Loy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,627.30. This trade represents a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STKS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

