XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $45,000 Investment in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

