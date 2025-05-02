XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 10,954.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,836 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $48,662.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,836.16. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $46,630.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 388,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,518.01. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,369 shares of company stock worth $358,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

